Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,390,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,412,894,000 after acquiring an additional 227,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,436,000 after acquiring an additional 43,223 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,127,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,209,000 after acquiring an additional 106,608 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 724.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,320 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,089,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,027,000 after acquiring an additional 519,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.65.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 160.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

