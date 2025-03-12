Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $181.00 Price Target at Barclays

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s current price.

EXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.09.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.08. The company had a trading volume of 104,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,760. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $131.02 and a 52 week high of $184.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,390,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,894,000 after acquiring an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,246,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,094,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,647,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,064,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 104,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.