Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Austin Wealth Management LLC

Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,086,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 534,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,462,000 after buying an additional 75,562 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $473.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.