Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years. Farmers National Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph D. Macali sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,762. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gina A. Richardson acquired 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $32,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,070. This represents a 30.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMNB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

