Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 219,342 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,342 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF comprises 1.1% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $30,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DYNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,637,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,633,000 after purchasing an additional 481,894 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,717,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,546,000 after purchasing an additional 139,856 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 216,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 37,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,579,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,207,000 after acquiring an additional 24,097 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DYNF opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

