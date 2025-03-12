Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 172,114 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 206.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,114 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Embree Financial Group raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 144,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO stock opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

