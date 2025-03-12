Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $9.36 Million Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,635 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 60,865 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 468.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $58.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

