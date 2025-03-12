Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 7,172 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,568,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 285,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 33,894 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 140,209.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 183,674 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUV opened at $86.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.66 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.18.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.