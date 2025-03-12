Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 807 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $371.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.79 and its 200-day moving average is $401.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.