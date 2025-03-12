Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 120.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,709 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 859,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,000 after acquiring an additional 61,928 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 30,251 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 100,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 19,607 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AVLV opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.56. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

