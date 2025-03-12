Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 9,838 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,531,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,487,000 after acquiring an additional 475,125 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 593,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 478,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,001,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,451,000 after acquiring an additional 86,747 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

