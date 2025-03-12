Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Fathom had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.86%.

Fathom Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTHM traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. 112,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,107. Fathom has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

