Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 16.7% increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Federal Signal has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Federal Signal has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.20 and its 200 day moving average is $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $76.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. The trade was a 0.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

