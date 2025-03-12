Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.98 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.98 ($0.10). Approximately 104,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 969,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.63. The company has a market capitalization of £48.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.87.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

