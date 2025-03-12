Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.98 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.98 ($0.10). Approximately 104,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 969,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a report on Monday, December 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FAR
Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Performance
Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile
Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ferro-Alloy Resources
- Trading Halts Explained
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.