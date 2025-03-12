Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,540 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $19,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FENY. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 882,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,217,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

