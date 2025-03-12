First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on March 28th

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
First Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
First Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ FCAP opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Capital has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
