First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 6.7% increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $167.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FSFG. StockNews.com cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Savings Financial Group

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.