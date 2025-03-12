First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 290556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.76.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $127,327,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,007,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,428 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,111,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,838,000 after purchasing an additional 656,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,084,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,918,000 after purchasing an additional 382,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 1,951,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 319,857 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.