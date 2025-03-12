First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 105.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

FMHI opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.33 and a twelve month high of $49.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

