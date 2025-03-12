FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 104.0% increase from FNB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

FNB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FNB Bancorp stock remained flat at $70.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. FNB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.17.

FNB Bancorp Company Profile

FNB Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. FNB Bancorp, Inc was founded in 1864 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

