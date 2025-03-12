FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2025

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 104.0% increase from FNB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

FNB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FNB Bancorp stock remained flat at $70.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. FNB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.17.

FNB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FNB Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. FNB Bancorp, Inc was founded in 1864 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Dividend History for FNB Bancorp (OTC:FBIP)

Receive News & Ratings for FNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.