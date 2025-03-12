Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,212. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

Fortum Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.13. Fortum Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

