Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 950 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dynex Capital by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

NYSE:DX opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 35.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

