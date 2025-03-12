Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.10. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.43 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

