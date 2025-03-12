Founders Financial Alliance LLC Trims Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 213.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $813.52 million, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

