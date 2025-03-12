Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Holdings Cut by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.63.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $145.56 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $111.98 and a one year high of $148.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of -46.06, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

