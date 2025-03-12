Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 797,081 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 384% from the previous session’s volume of 164,631 shares.The stock last traded at $28.45 and had previously closed at $28.35.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,568,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,779,000 after purchasing an additional 255,570 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 724,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after buying an additional 182,192 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 2,482.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 442,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after buying an additional 425,441 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,846,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 291,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

