Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2025

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGVGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,657,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,075% from the previous session’s volume of 83,699 shares.The stock last traded at $20.41 and had previously closed at $20.46.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.