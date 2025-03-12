Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,657,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,075% from the previous session’s volume of 83,699 shares.The stock last traded at $20.41 and had previously closed at $20.46.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

