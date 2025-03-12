FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCEL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $30.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $2.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $13.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 42.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 122,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 36,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,977,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 216,539 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 139.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,316 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $138.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.71. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $37.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The energy company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 113.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -6.11 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

