FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Zoetis Issued By Zacks Research

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research note issued on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.97. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZTS. Leerink Partners started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.90.

ZTS stock opened at $164.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $200.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.56%.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,196.26. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862 shares of company stock worth $312,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $87,984,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $4,593,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

