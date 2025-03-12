FY2029 EPS Estimates for CRBU Decreased by Analyst

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management dropped their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 11th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $16.83 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.92. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of CRBU opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $96.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.34. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 1,290.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 475.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 2,062,563 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 467,738 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,470,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 416,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

