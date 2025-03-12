G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Down 80.2% in February

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the February 13th total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
G6 Materials Stock Down 8.3 %
OTCMKTS:GPHBF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 1,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,795. G6 Materials has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.
About G6 Materials
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than G6 Materials
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.