G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Down 80.2% in February

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the February 13th total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

G6 Materials Stock Down 8.3 %

OTCMKTS:GPHBF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 1,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,795. G6 Materials has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

