GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Short Interest Up 694.4% in February

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 694.4% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GB Group Price Performance

GBGPF stock remained flat at $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. GB Group has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

Get GB Group alerts:

About GB Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.