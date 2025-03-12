GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC decreased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 42.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.14.

WDAY opened at $242.93 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.71 and a 200-day moving average of $255.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total transaction of $462,901.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,401.05. This trade represents a 21.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,090 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $17,840,007.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,826.41. The trade was a 40.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,829 shares of company stock valued at $113,033,319 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

