GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $285,000 Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Waste Connections by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $184.26 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.34 and a 1 year high of $194.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.31 and its 200 day moving average is $182.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 52.72%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

