GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $121.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.40 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.56 and a 200 day moving average of $128.80.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.