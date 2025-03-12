GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $184.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $168.85 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.71.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.