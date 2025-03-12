GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 116 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Shares of BAH opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $190.59. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

