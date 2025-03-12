GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 378 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,012.46. The trade was a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $597,239.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,737.92. The trade was a 95.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,242 shares of company stock worth $31,530,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.53 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.86, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

