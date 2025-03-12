GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 94 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $430.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $542.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $450.39 and a 200 day moving average of $437.97.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Argus cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

