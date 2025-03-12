GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

