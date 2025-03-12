GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.23. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $83.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

