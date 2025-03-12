GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Up 35.1% – Should You Buy?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 35.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.47 ($0.03). 21,580,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,765% from the average session volume of 1,156,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.10.

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

