GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Up 30% – Here’s What Happened

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 30% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.82 ($0.02). 5,966,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 766% from the average session volume of 688,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

Further Reading

