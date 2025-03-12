General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in General Motors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in General Motors by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 172,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in General Motors by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 94,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 51,777 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GM opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

