Glanbia (LON:GLB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.04 ($0.13), with a volume of 3604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.78 ($0.14).

Glanbia Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.45. The company has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90.

About Glanbia

(Get Free Report)

We are a better nutrition company, home to consumer brands and ingredients that help people around the world feel strong, nourished, and to perform well at any age. Everything we do has real nutritional benefit. Everything we do is in pursuit of better, for each other and the planet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.