Glaxis Capital Management LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. AerCap makes up approximately 4.0% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in AerCap by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,298,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in AerCap by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,934,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,802,000 after buying an additional 86,548 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 896.4% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 391,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,467,000 after buying an additional 352,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

AerCap Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $81.69 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.87 and a 200 day moving average of $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

AerCap announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

