Glencore (LON:GLEN) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 380 ($4.92) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GLEN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Glencore to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.08) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 480 ($6.21) to GBX 440 ($5.70) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.21) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 476.43 ($6.17).

Glencore stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 312.85 ($4.05). The company had a trading volume of 638,725,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,537,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 309.15 ($4.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 506.72 ($6.56). The company has a market capitalization of £47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 348.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 376.94.

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

