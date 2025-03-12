Glencore (LON:GLEN) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 380 ($4.92) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on GLEN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Glencore to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.08) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 480 ($6.21) to GBX 440 ($5.70) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.21) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 476.43 ($6.17).
Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.
