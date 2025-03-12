Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Short Interest Update

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the February 13th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTCR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,434,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.
Shares of NASDAQ DTCR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.38. 164,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,526. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a market cap of $193.96 million, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.49.
The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.
