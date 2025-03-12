Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Austin Wealth Management LLC

Austin Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

