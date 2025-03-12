Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the February 13th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EDOC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,742. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.88. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Company Profile

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

